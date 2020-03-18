Severino has slashed .217/.240/.435 with one home run and three RBI over 23 at-bats this spring.

Severino's numbers over nine games during spring training don't jump off the page, but he's still expected to serve as the No. 1 catcher in Baltimore once the 2020 season gets underway, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports. The 26-year-old will likely be a risky fantasy option this season after hitting .218/.295/.354 with 15 home runs over the past two seasons.