Severino is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The Orioles have excluded Severino from the starting nine for both of their first two games, which have come against a right-handed pitcher (Masahiro Tanaka) and a lefty (James Paxton). The pair of absences likely indicates that Jesus Sucre is viewed as the Orioles' No. 1 catcher for now, though both he and Severino won't bring much to the table for fantasy purposes no matter which of the two ultimately emerges as the top option over the long haul.