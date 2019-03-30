Orioles' Pedro Severino: Looks like No. 2 catcher
Severino is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The Orioles have excluded Severino from the starting nine for both of their first two games, which have come against a right-handed pitcher (Masahiro Tanaka) and a lefty (James Paxton). The pair of absences likely indicates that Jesus Sucre is viewed as the Orioles' No. 1 catcher for now, though both he and Severino won't bring much to the table for fantasy purposes no matter which of the two ultimately emerges as the top option over the long haul.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...