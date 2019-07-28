Severino went 4-for-5 with a home run, four RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 8-7 win over the Angels.

It was a little bit of everything for Severino, who opened the scoring with a two-run single in the first inning. He then gave the Orioles a 5-4 lead with a two-run home run off Angels starter Dillon Peters in the third inning. The catcher then showed off some speed by reaching on an infield single and stealing second base in the seventh inning. Severino has posted four-hit games in his last two outings, although Thursday's effort came in a marathon 16-inning contest while Saturday's was in the standard nine innings. The 26-year-old is hitting .279/.345/.477 with 10 homers, 29 RBI, 25 runs scored and two steals in 61 games this season.