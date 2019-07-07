Severino is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Severino was behind the dish for Saturday's 8-1 win, but he was making just his second start in eight games. Chance Sisco will work in a battery with Asher Wojciechowski in the series finale and has clearly overtaken Severino as the Orioles' No. 1 catcher.