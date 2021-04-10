Severino isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Red Sox, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Severino went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two strikeouts in Thursday's series opener against Boston. However, Chance Sisco will take his place behind the dish Saturday, batting ninth.
More News
-
Orioles' Pedro Severino: Smacks first homer•
-
Orioles' Pedro Severino: Resting Sunday•
-
Orioles' Pedro Severino: Orioles-Red Sox postponed•
-
Orioles' Pedro Severino: Struggles during spring training•
-
Orioles' Pedro Severino: Avoids arbitration with Orioles•
-
Orioles' Pedro Severino: Not starting Sunday•