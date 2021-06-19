site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Pedro Severino: Not in Saturday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Severino isn't starting Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Severino will retreat to the bench once again as he continues to alternate starts behind the plate. Austin Wynns will start at catcher and bat ninth.
