Orioles' Pedro Severino: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Severino is not starting Wednesday against the Mets, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Severino has had quite a strong season at the plate, hitting .325/.403/.518 through 34 games. He'll sit in favor of Chance Sisco in this one.
