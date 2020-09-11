Severino isn't in the lineup for Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the Yankees.
Severino will take a seat for Friday's nightcap after going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts during the first game of the twin bill. Chance Sisco will take over behind the plate for Game 2.
