site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: orioles-pedro-severino-not-starting-monday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Orioles' Pedro Severino: Not starting Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Severino isn't starting Monday's game against Minnesota.
Severino has gone 1-for-6 with two strikeouts across his last two appearances, and he continues to alternate starts behind the dish. Austin Wynns will start at catcher and bat eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read