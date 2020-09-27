site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Pedro Severino: Not starting Sunday
Severino is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Severino is 1-for-28 over his past eight games and will head to the bench for the season finale. Chance Sisco starts behind the plate Sunday for Baltimore.
