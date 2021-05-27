site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Pedro Severino: Not starting Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Severino isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Severino will remain on the bench for a second straight game. Chance Sisco will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
