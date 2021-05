Severino is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Severino has recorded six hits in his last 16 at-bats after tallying none in the previous 15. The streaky season has amounted to a .240 average with four RBI, acceptable enough numbers for the defensively-focused catcher to maintain a starting role. Chance Sisco fills in at catcher and will bat eighth.