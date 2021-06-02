site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Pedro Severino: Not starting Wednesday
Severino isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Twins, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Severino will get a breather after he blasted his second home run of the season in Tuesday's win. Austin Wynns will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
