Severino is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Severino was in the Baltimore lineup as either a designated hitter or a catcher in each of the past six contests, and since he was behind the plate for Tuesday's 10-inning loss, he's likely just getting some maintenance for Wednesday's matinee game. He reached base three times in five plate appearances Tuesday, boosting his OPS to 1.018 on the season.