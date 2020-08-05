Severino will not start the first half of Wednesday's doubleheader against Miami, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Chance Sisco will start the afternoon game. Severino has a .781 OPS and a pair of homers through his first eight games this season and should be back in the lineup for the nightcap.
