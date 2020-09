Severino will sit for the first half of Friday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Severino owns a surprisingly strong .310/.384/.520 slash line on the season, but it's still no surprise that he won't be asked to start twice on one day. Chance Sisco gets the nod for the afternoon game, but Severino should return for the nightcap.