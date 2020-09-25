site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Pedro Severino: On bench Friday
RotoWire Staff
Severino is not starting Friday against Toronto, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Severino started the season hot but has faded down the stretch, grabbing just three hits in his last 13 games. Chance Sisco starts behind the plate Friday.
