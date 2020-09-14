Severino is not in the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Severino has hit a surprisingly strong .296/.376/.472 this season, though he's gone 0-for-11 at the plate over his last four contests. Chance Sisco starts behind the plate Monday.
