Severino is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rays.
Severino has handled a true starter's workload behind the plate for the Orioles this season, as Saturday marks just the second time he's been out of the lineup through the team's first seven games. He's homered in both of Baltimore's last two games but will get a rest Saturday, with Chance Sisco taking over behind the plate.
