site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: orioles-pedro-severino-on-bench-sunday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Orioles' Pedro Severino: On bench Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Severino is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against Cleveland, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Severino will rest up after starting the first two games of the series. Austin Wynns will work behind the plate and bat ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read