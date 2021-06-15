site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: orioles-pedro-severino-on-bench-tuesday-785259 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Orioles' Pedro Severino: On bench Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Severino is not starting Tuesday's game in Cleveland, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Severino hits the bench for the third time in four games. Austin Wynns takes over behind the plate in his absence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read