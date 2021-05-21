site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Pedro Severino: Out of Friday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Severino is not in the lineup Friday against the Nationals.
Severino started the last two games and will head to the bench Friday. Chance Sisco will work behind the plate Friday for Baltimore.
