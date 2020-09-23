site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: orioles-pedro-severino-out-of-lineup-759540 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Orioles' Pedro Severino: Out of lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Severino is not starting Wednesday against the Red Sox.
Severino was hitting .325/.403/.518 through his first 34 games this season but owns a .054/.103/.054 line over his last 12 contests. Chance Sisco takes over behind the plate in his absence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read