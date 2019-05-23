Severino is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Manager Brandon Hyde has been alternating the catcher starts between Severino and Austin Wynns of late, and it'll be Severino's turn to sit in the series finale. Despite an underwhelming track record at the plate heading into this season, Severino has been one of the more productive hitters in a poor Baltimore lineup with a .798 OPS over 89 plate appearances.