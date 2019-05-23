Orioles' Pedro Severino: Out Thursday
Severino is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Manager Brandon Hyde has been alternating the catcher starts between Severino and Austin Wynns of late, and it'll be Severino's turn to sit in the series finale. Despite an underwhelming track record at the plate heading into this season, Severino has been one of the more productive hitters in a poor Baltimore lineup with a .798 OPS over 89 plate appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: New closer in the Rockies?
There may be some steals and saves options on your waiver wire, plus we rate winners and losers...
-
Prospects: Can Cron find an opening?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal