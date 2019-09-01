Severino will start at catcher and bat sixth Sunday against the Royals, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

He'll slot in behind the dish for the fifth time in seven games and appears to have moved ahead of Chance Sisco on the depth chart at catcher. Severino turned in a big night in the Orioles' series opener in Kansas City on Friday, going 4-for-6 with a double, three RBI and two runs in the 14-2 win.