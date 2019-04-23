Severino went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 12-2 loss to the White Sox.

The catcher has caught the homer fever that's been sweeping clubhouses all over the league. Severino has three long balls on the year, and all three have come in the last five games, pushing his slash line up to .265/.324/.559. The 25-year-old will likely continue to take playing time away from Jesus Sucre as long as he's swinging a hot bat.

