Severino went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in a 7-1 victory against the Rays on Saturday.

The 26-year-old came into the night hitting just .136 this month and with just one homer in his last 89 at-bats, but maybe the grand slam will get him out of this slump. Despite the slump, Severino already has nearly three times as many homers this year than the rest of his career combined. Severino is batting .251 with 11 home runs, 34 RBI, 30 runs and two steals in 251 at-bats this season.