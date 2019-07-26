Orioles' Pedro Severino: Racks up four hits in win
Severino went 4-for-8 with a double and a pair of runs scored in an extra-inning victory over the Angels on Thursday.
Severino notched his second career four-hit game in the marathon win, with his final base knock -- a two-out single in the 16th inning -- setting up Jonathan Villar's game-winning home run. Perhaps as impressively, he caught all 16 innings despite taking a foul ball to the groin area in the 10th. The 26-year-old has had a productive first season for the Orioles, slashing .266/.335/.453 with nine homers and 25 RBI in 216 plate appearances this season.
