Orioles' Pedro Severino: Receives breather Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Severino is not in the lineup Friday against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Severino started the past four games and went 2-for-14 during the stretch, and he'll step out of the lineup Friday. Bryan Holaday will start behind the plate for Baltimore.
