Orioles' Pedro Severino: Receives breather Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Severino is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Severino is 1-for-8 through the first two games of the series and will take a seat for Sunday's contest. Chance Sisco will start behind the plate and bat eighth in the series finale.
