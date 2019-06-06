Severino (head) isn't starting Thursday's game against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Severino was diagnosed with a head contusion Wednesday, and he'll miss at least one contest while on the mend. Baltimore's starting backstop did note that he feels he could play Thursday if necessary, and that he'll be back in the starting lineup Friday against the Astros, per Kubatko.

More News
Our Latest Stories