Play

Severino is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Severino is slashing just .195/.283/.366 with two home runs and seven RBI through 16 games this month. As such, he'll retreat to the bench for a fourth straight game as Austin Wynns picks up another start behind the dish in his place.

More News
Our Latest Stories