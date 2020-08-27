site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Pedro Severino: Remains sidelined Thursday
Severino (hip) isn't in Thursday's lineup against the Rays.
Severino hasn't played since he exited Sunday's game with right hip flexor tightness. Bryan Holaday will start at catcher Thursday.
