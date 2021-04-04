Severino is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Severino gets a breather for the series finale after starting behind the dish and going a combined 4-for-8 with a double and two runs between Friday and Saturday. Chance Sisco will catch for lefty Bruce Zimmerman on Sunday.
