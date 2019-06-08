Severino (head) is starting at catcher and hitting cleanup Saturday against the Astros, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

His fantasy managers can rest easy, as Severino only suffered a head contusion and not a concussion after taking a foul tip off his mask in Wednesday's game. Since May 1, Severino is hitting .302 with four home runs and a 14:10 K:BB in 21 games.