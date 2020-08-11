Severino (hand) is in the lineup Tuesday against the Phillies, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Severino missed Sunday's contest while dealing with a sore hand after he was hit by a pitch Saturday, but he'll return to action for the series opener against Philadelphia. Since the issue wasn't a major one, the 27-year-old should be available for the Orioles going forward.
