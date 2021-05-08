site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: orioles-pedro-severino-riding-pine-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Orioles' Pedro Severino: Riding pine Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Severino isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Red Sox, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Severino had started each of the last two games and went 0-for-8 with a strikeout. Chance Sisco will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read