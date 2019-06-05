Severino went 3-for-5 with three home runs, four RBI and three runs scored Tuesday against the Rangers.

Severino went yard in the first, seventh, and ninth innings to pace the Orioles in a 12-run offensive explosion. He now has eight homers on the season, though these were his first since May 12. He's got a decent floor for the position thanks to a respectable 20 percent strikeout rate, though he will now have to fight for playing time behind the dish with prospect Chance Sisco.