Severino resumed working out Sunday after missing the last few days of camp while tending to an illness, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Severino missed less than a week's worth of workouts, so he'll have plenty of time to get back up to full speed by the time Opening Day arrives. The 26-year-old is projected to begin the season as the Orioles' No. 1 catcher after slashing .249/.321/.420 with 13 home runs and 44 RBI in his first season with Baltimore in 2019.