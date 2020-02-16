Orioles' Pedro Severino: Shakes off illness
Severino resumed working out Sunday after missing the last few days of camp while tending to an illness, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Severino missed less than a week's worth of workouts, so he'll have plenty of time to get back up to full speed by the time Opening Day arrives. The 26-year-old is projected to begin the season as the Orioles' No. 1 catcher after slashing .249/.321/.420 with 13 home runs and 44 RBI in his first season with Baltimore in 2019.
