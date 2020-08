Severino is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Severino will sit out for the second straight day and the third time in four days while No. 3 catcher Bryan Holaday gets a turn behind the plate. After posting a respectable .741 OPS in 2019, Severino has gotten off to an even hotter start in 2020 with a 1.014 OPS over his 45 plate appearances, so his absences from the lineup of late are somewhat surprising.