Severino is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The Orioles had recently been alternating the starts at catcher between Severino and Jesus Sucre, but the latter will draw his second straight turn behind the plate in the series finale. Even if Severino seizes a greater portion of the timeshare at some point, it'll be difficult to extract much fantasy value from him unless he takes a quantum leap forward at the dish. Severino is a career .188/.273/.284 hitter over 304 major-league plate appearances.