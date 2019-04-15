Orioles' Pedro Severino: Sitting in second straight
Severino is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The Orioles had recently been alternating the starts at catcher between Severino and Jesus Sucre, but the latter will draw his second straight turn behind the plate in the series finale. Even if Severino seizes a greater portion of the timeshare at some point, it'll be difficult to extract much fantasy value from him unless he takes a quantum leap forward at the dish. Severino is a career .188/.273/.284 hitter over 304 major-league plate appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Who's got the ninth?
Find some help in the ninth inning, plus more options to add heading into Week 4 of the Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal