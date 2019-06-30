Severino is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Indians, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Though Severino has exceeded expectations this season with a .278 average and nine home runs in 158 at-bats, he'll sit for the third straight day with the hot-hitting Chance Sisco having made a case to stick in the lineup on a more regular basis. Given that Sisco boasts a higher pedigree and is more likely to be included in the rebuilding Orioles' long-term plans, Severino may have to settle for No. 2 duties behind the dish heading into the second half of the season.