Orioles' Pedro Severino: Sitting in third straight
Severino is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Indians, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Though Severino has exceeded expectations this season with a .278 average and nine home runs in 158 at-bats, he'll sit for the third straight day with the hot-hitting Chance Sisco having made a case to stick in the lineup on a more regular basis. Given that Sisco boasts a higher pedigree and is more likely to be included in the rebuilding Orioles' long-term plans, Severino may have to settle for No. 2 duties behind the dish heading into the second half of the season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 15 sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get Gray
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...