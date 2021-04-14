Severino is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
After resting for the second half of Tuesday's doubleheader, Severino will get Wednesday off entirely while Chance Sisco gets another turn behind the plate. Severino still appears locked in as the Orioles' No. 1 catcher.
