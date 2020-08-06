site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Pedro Severino: Sitting Thursday
Severino is not in the lineup Thursday against the Marlins, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Severino will give way to Chance Sisco behind the dish in Thursday's series finale. The 27-year-old backstop is 7-for-31 with two home runs and four RBI through 10 games this season.
