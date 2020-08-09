Severino's absence from the lineup Sunday against the Nationals is the result of a left hand injury, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Though he was out of the lineup Saturday in what was a planned rest day, Severino entered the contest as a pinch hitter. He reached base after getting hit on the hand by a pitch, but the 27-year-old is apparently still dealing with some residual soreness a day later. The Orioles don't believe Severino's injury is a major concern, so after a team off day Monday, he could be ready to rejoin the lineup for Tuesday's series opener versus the Phillies.