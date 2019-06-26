Severino went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 10-5 loss to the Padres.

It was the catcher's first long ball since his epic three-homer game June 4 in Texas. Severino now has nine home runs on the year to go with a strong .278/.348/.494 slash line, and he continues to find his way into the lineup on a regular basis despite the presence of Chance Sisco on the O's roster.