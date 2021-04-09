Severino went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against the Red Sox.
Severino took Eduardo Rodriguez yard in the fourth inning to record his first home run of the season. He's served as the Orioles primary backstop ahead of Chance Sisco, and has collected at least one hit in four of his six starts.
