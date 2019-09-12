Severino went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Severino took Adam Kolarek deep in the eighth inning to record his 12th home run of the season. He continues to earn the majority of the time behind the plate and now has at least one hit in three consecutive starts. For the campaign, Severino owns a .255/.324/.427 line across 89 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories