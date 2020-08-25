site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Pedro Severino: Still out Tuesday
Severino (hip) is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Rays.
He was pulled from Sunday's game with right hip flexor tightness. Chance Sisco is working as the catcher while batting sixth. It is unclear if Severino will be able to avoid an IL stint.
