Orioles' Pedro Severino: Still out Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Severino (hip) is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
He has not played since getting pulled from Sunday's game with right hip flexor tightness. Bryan Holaday is starting behind the dish while Chance Sisco starts at designated hitter.
